Enjoy Harvest Season at Hinnant Family Vineyards

As harvest season approaches, it’s a good idea to get out to pick or try different grapes. Hinnant Family Vineyards give customers the option to pick up and purchase or come out or select their own grapes.

Harvest season lasts from late August until early October. Grapes begin to lose their brighter green color and change to others like white, red, or purple. While on the vines, they ripen and become softer. Their transformation can determine the quality of flavor in various wines. Harvest season is an important time of the year for winegrowers.

It’s not only a key moment in the year for winegrowers, but it is an annual tradition at Hinnant Family Vineyards. The long-standing tradition has occurred during harvest since the beginning. Customers get to experience the vineyard and enjoy grape picking as an activity.

At Hinnant Family Vineyards, making good quality wines are a must. It takes 4-6 weeks for harvesting. Their wine grapes are harvested by machine and are brought to the crush pad in crates the size of 1 ton. They harvest all white grapes first. Then, the red grapes are crushed and are put back into crates for 7-10 days where they undergo primary fermentation. After fermentation, Hinnant Vineyards crush and press their wine grapes, then the juice is put into stainless steel tanks. The process brings the texture and flavor of wines at their winery to life.

The Hinnant Family encourages the public to stop by their vineyards and pick out their own Muscadine grapes. They are open 7 days a week during harvest season for grape-picking. However, they can be bought pre-picked. Also, they are not just sold at the vineyards. Fresh market grapes that are picked by hand, packaged, and delivered to nearby grocery stores. At the vineyard, grapes are available in 20-pound boxes or quarts. To enter the vineyard, it costs $1 and $1.50 per pound of the grapes that are picked.

All tours are stopped during harvest season so that grape picking can occur. However, guests are still invited to the vineyard. In addition to grape picking, customers can do wine flights, tastings at the winery, or even just sit out on the patio to enjoy the marvelous view.

For more information on harvest season at Hinnant Family Vineyards, visit their website.