Got a New Pet? Need a New Vet? Join Our Happy Family…

Thank you for your interest in Eno Animal Hospital! We’re a growing family of all spots and stripes.

Did you adopt a dog or cat during the COVID-19 crisis? We’ve welcomed so many new pets, many who found forever homes through the monumental efforts of local shelters—even and especially during these tumultuous times.

If you have a new furry family member, congratulations! If you moved to our beautiful town, welcome to Bull City! Our community is a great home for pet lovers. If you’re seeking a new veterinarian, we’re the best in Durham.

Take it from Stephanie: “I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Grinstead and the folks at Eno Animal Hospital. She has shown such compassion with our animals. Love them!”

And Alexandra: “I have been beyond happy. I’m confident my cats are in good hands; my concerns are taken seriously. So grateful to have found this place. It’s full of the best of the Durham spirit.” And Brenda: “Excellent care and service. The BEST in Durham.” Read more amazing reviews.

What to Expect at Eno

1. A complimentary wellness exam. To welcome you as a new Eno pet parent, your pet’s first wellness exam is free. This is our full nose-to-tail physical, where Dr. Sabrina Grinstead, Dr. Michael Peace, or Dr. Robyn Hahn will thoroughly assess your pet’s health. We want pets to live their best lives!

We believe the best medicine is preventative medicine. We educate pet parents to make the best decisions for their pets. We believe in positive training and socialization, nutrition, dental care, and anything that supports the long-term health and happiness of your pet. We believe in treating the whole pet.

2. A one-stop shop for fur babies. Pet parents want everything under one roof. In our beautiful new hospital, designed to feel like a home and not a cold clinic, we provide wellness care, grooming, boarding, surgery and dentistry, laser therapy, and more. Kristy says, “Eno Animal Hospital is the best. The staff is always friendly and willing to help in any way.”

3. Happy visits. We’re 100% committed to happy visits, with less stress and lots of treats and love. We never rush anxious pets, and always go above and beyond to help. Patricia says, “You know you’re in the right place when your dog loves vet visits.”

4. Crucial COVID-19 protocols. Eno is an essential business, as we provide life-sustaining care. We have to stay healthy to keep helping pets. To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, we follow all best practices, especially conducting visits via valet service.

Thanks to the support of our Eno family, valet visits are going great. Kimberly says, “It was perfect! Quickly came to my car to retrieve Lilli. Staff was especially careful to maintain cautious protocols.”

5. A friend, fur-ever. We love watching fur babies grow up and caring for them all their lives. Many Eno pets become beloved regulars, and their people become friends. We promise to be here every step of the way. Take it from Nikki: “They always treat me like a family member and my pets as if they were their own. Signed, a customer for life.”

We love our Eno family. We love what we do. And our team has a lot of fun! We love to feature “Eno famous” pets and hold cool contests on our social media. Please check us out! To get to know more about Eno, call us at (919) 471-0308 or visit https://enoanimalhospital.com.