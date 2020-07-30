Holly Springs Cultural Center Brings Entertainment to Your Home

Summer is typically filled with festivals, live local bands playing at bars or outdoor live events for locals to attend and support their local theaters. For some this is a nice break from sitting at home streaming their favorite TV show or movie.

Local bands and local theater are a joy for locals. Customers can watch their friends perform or get together with a group of friends for a chill night at their favorite local theater. It is a nice way to break up the typical avenues of entertainment.

For many this year those plans were disturbed. Due to restrictions on large gatherings many venues have had to postpone their scheduled events or cancel them all together. This has been a disappointment for many in the local community.

Currently, large gatherings remain on hold. However, there is one local cultural center that remains vigilant during these unique times.

Holly Springs Cultural Center is ready to deliver local band performances as well as theater shows for their community all while customers remain comfortable at home. Holly Springs Cultural Center, for the time being, will be providing live performances and events streamed on their Facebook page. Customers from the local community or those looking for a change up in their entertainment can stream all of these live from the comfort of their living room.

The Cultural Center has several performances planned for you to mark in your calendars. Check out the schedule below:

Summer at the Springs presents Beatlesque July 17 @ 7:00pm via Holly Springs Cultural Center Facebook Page/ YouTube Enjoy the show from your own home! We’ll be streaming the performance on the Cultural Center Facebook page as well as the Town of Holly Springs’s Youtube channel. Beatlesque, a four-piece Beatles tribute band, returns to Holly Springs by popular demand. The band strives to replicate the sound and look of The Beatles to the closest detail while performing music from the entire Beatles catalog. In costume and in character, these fab four enjoy the challenge and the thrill of recreating the music that we all know and love.

Summer at the Springs presents The Will McBride Group August 7 th @ 7:00pm via Holly Springs Cultural Center Facebook Page/YouTube The Will McBride Group creates music with rich complex chording, funk and Latin rhythmic overtones, and infectious lyrical hooks. Imagine a funkier Steely Dan, a jazzier John Mayer, a more-vocal Santana, or an edgier Stevie Wonder…you get the picture. Adding vocal harmonies, and some tongue-in-cheek satire, The Will McBride Group has become THE premiere jazz-influenced rock/pop trio in Central NC.

Summer at the Springs presents The Buckshot Betty Band September 4 @ 7pm via Holly Springs Cultural Center Facebook Page/YouTube The Buckshot Betty Band blends traditional country music with elements of low-rent bluegrass, Cajun, southern rock, blues, and the occasional side trip into Bakersfield. They have been playing their all-original country stomps, fiddle waltzes, and mandolin melodies throughout North Carolina since 2012. Their music wears many hats and belongs on a cassette tape getting kicked around the floorboards of an El Camino.



For more information about what shows will be coming to the Holly Springs Cultural Center please head over to https://hollysprings-culturalcenter.com/.