Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation

Despite the most challenging moment in the history of global higher education, Saint Augustine’s University is thankful to the entire campus community for joining them in welcoming first-year students to the Falcon Nation. During the Week of Welcome which runs from Wednesday, August 5th until Tuesday, August 11th students, parents, faculty, staff and community members will adhere to social distancing protocols and thankfully the hospitality will not be distanced. It is a scheduled week of activities for incoming freshman families that helps to promote the successful transition from high school to college.

The events begin Wednesday, August 5th, with New Falcon Move-In Day. First-year students will get settled on the campus where they will participate in the week’s social events. The entire campus community, including local government, civic leaders, alumni and employees will join with Falcon families to move in the new students.

Not only will students be provided engaging opportunities that will lead to a successful transition, but parents will participate in sessions that will inform them and make them comfortable with the process of having their student enter a their college years. As students get moved in, parents will be invited to relax with refreshments, listen to music, and watch movies on personal devices in “The Blue Room Retreat Parents Lounge.” In addition to the retreat, they will be encouraged to attend the Parents Association Meet & Greet Reception. This event gives parents a chance to meet and connect with other Falcon families.

The social events for students are the perfect place to adjust to college life with their peers. The Blue and White BBQ Bash and Falcon Palooza will give them the opportunity to meet other incoming freshman. Also, they will meet their peer mentors and the residential life staff who will help ease the transition to college.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be several sessions that will allow students to learn about the history and the culture of the university. The SAU Amazing Race is a scavenger hunt where students can learn more about the university through an engaging activity. Later, on Friday, the university will host the Rock Star Talent Show for anyone that would like to showcase their talents and abilities. Each session is meant to get new Falcons comfortable with their peers while they kick-off their college careers.

Saint Augustine’s University is rooted in tradition especially during the Week of Welcome. Sunday’s events will introduce the incoming freshman class to the university’s traditional activities. Students and the community will gather on the lawn to welcome the Freshmen.

Monday and Tuesday will include more opportunities to get to know their peers at Trap & Paint Karaoke and Falcon Cinema on the Lawn. In addition to the social events, students will learn more about campus life and other important resources that will help during their time on campus leading to successful arrival at destination graduation.

For more information about the Saint Augustine’s University Week of Welcome, visit https://www.st-aug.edu/week-of-welcome/.