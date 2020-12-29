Saint Augustine’s University will diversify the tech industry with HBCU C2

Saint Augustine’s University has joined a community of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to diversify the tech industry with an initiative known as Coding and Creativity. Coding and Creativity is apart of Apple’s ‘Community Education Initiative’ and Tennessee State’s ‘HBCU C2’.

HBCU C2 will be promoting innovation, educational equity and will address community challenges with app design and Apple’s ever-changing programming language. HBCU C2 will offer trainings, workshops, academies, coding carnivals and personal development for the students and faculty at Saint Augustine’s University.

Alongside HBCU C2’s partnership with Apple, Apple will be supporting the HBCU’s and Saint Augustine’s University with equipment and professional development. Apple’s professional development will help educators explore innovative ways to engage with learners using Apple’s specific comprehensive curriculum which utilizes its easy-to-learn Swift programming language.

As well as providing professional development, Apple will provide equipment for faculty and students to use at Saint Augustine’s University.

Dr. Maria Lumpkin, SAU Interim President said, “We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Apple. As a liberal arts institution, Saint Augustine’s University prepares students for leadership in a complex, diverse, and rapidly changing world. We believe all students should be equipped with the technology skills required to meet industry workforce demands. Industry anticipates a significant gap in this area. Saint Augustine’s University is committed to producing graduates prepared to meet this demand.”

To learn more about what Saint Augustine’s University is doing in the Raleigh and Greater Triangle area head on over to st-aug.com.