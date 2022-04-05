Looking for your dream home? Check out five great options from Opendoor, all under $500,000. Opendoor provides Raleigh-Durham residents with a simple, certain and fast way to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

This Garner home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,190 square feet. The kitchen has granite counters, a double sink, and dark wooden cabinetry. The living room has a shared bar counter, creating a great space for entertaining. The bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Enjoy a large backyard with an elevated, covered deck.

2241 Spruce Shadows Ln Village at Wakefield Parkside, Raleigh, NC 27614

This Raleigh home has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and is 1,620 square feet. A cozy front porch welcomes you into the kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. The living room offers a fireplace and a small bar area. The main bath has double sinks and a luxurious jacuzzi tub.

4404 Deer Knoll Ct Rand Meadows, Raleigh, NC 27603

Located in Raleigh, this cul-de-sac home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is 2,256 square feet. The stunning kitchen is finished with dark cabinets, modern appliances, and a kitchen island. The kitchen also offers a breakfast nook overlooking the yard. Large windows adorn each room, flooding the home with natural light. The backyard features a large deck, a gazebo, and plenty of green grass.

200 Lassiter Farm Rd Turner Farms West, Raleigh, NC 27603

This charming Raleigh home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is 1,406 square feet. The all-white kitchen is accented with black appliances, and leads into the living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The bathrooms have matching white and black design, one with a gorgeous deep-blue subway tile shower and a walk-in closet. Retreat to a quaint mudroom with a view of the raised deck and backyard.

51 Nutmeg Ln Summerwind Plantation, Garner, NC 27529

This Garner home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and is 1,810 square feet. The kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets, and sliding glass doors to the backyard. Additionally, the kitchen has space for a dining set, and flows right into the living room. The bathrooms offer tubs, double sinks, and sleek, dark wooden cabinets. Each bedroom has natural light and closets.