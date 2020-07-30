St. Augustine’s University is Re-Envisioning Their Student Center

St. Augustine’s University continues to grow and be an active presence in the Downtown community of Raleigh, North Carolina. A few months ago, Saint Augustine’s University received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to make renovations to three of the university’s facilities. One of the three facilities chosen to be renovated was The Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Center.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Re-envisioning Renovation Project will be a mixture of renovation and expansion. The architect, Andre Johnson, explains that the design creates an open feeling for the building as well creating much needed classroom, meeting spaces and study lounge areas for students.

For students, The Martin Luther King Jr. student center will be more than a place for students to come and study but a place for students to come together and spend time and create memories with their peers. While the student center will hold more than study spaces for students but as well as a 110 multi-media theater as well as game section.

While the interior will be home to new spaces for the students the exterior will receive an over-haul on design as well. The Martin Luther King Jr student center renovation will tackle damage that has been done to the structure from hurricanes and other environmental damage.

Many of St. Augustine’s University staff hope that with the new renovation the student center will become the “hub” of campus. “A student union is not just a noun, it is a verb—an active space for our students to engage in discourse, civic engagement, social justice, service, leadership and social engagement that informs their learning. The MLK Student Center is a lasting monument on this campus,” said Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin. “It’s a monument to student life and leadership and a campus hub that will play such a large role in deepening the intellectual climate of the university and welcoming a variety of stakeholders to our campus.”

Students at St. Augustine’s and prospective students can expect to have renovations completed by December 2021.