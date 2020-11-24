Time to safely share some turkey

Thanksgiving is the day we gather around a table with friends and family and extend our gratitude to those around us or for the blessing in our lives. Thanksgiving each year looks different to different families and no doubt Thanksgiving in 2020 will look especially different than years past.

The number of people who have traveled for Thanksgiving has steadily grown since 2009. In 2019, 55.3 million Americans traveled for Thanksgiving. 2020 will mark the first decrease since 2009 with an estimated only 50 million traveling for the holiday. Based on data, it looks that close to 95% of Americans will travel by car for Thanksgiving and only 4% by airplane. However, these number could be significantly smaller due to COVID restrictions.

There is one thing that is for certain, Thanksgiving will be similar to the trend of 2020 it will be and feel different than years past. Families will be more cautious; families may not congregate, and some families may skip the holiday in hopes to protect loved ones.

Although Thanksgiving may be different this year for many, AMIkids Infinity Wake will continue with their tradition and partnership with All Saints Methodist Church, for their annual Thanksgiving feast. For the past six years Infinity Wake County has held a Thanksgiving feast with their students with the support of Leslie Pawlak and friends at All Saints United Method Church. In years past this partnership has provided a delicious Thanksgiving feast for the students and let each student take a free turkey home to their family to cook Thanksgiving Day.

However, in light of COVID, there will be no feast this year, instead Leslie and team have continued to raise funds and will provide each AMI Kids student and family with a FREE turkey. Infinity Wake County will conduct a drive-thru, where families are able to drive up to their facility and volunteers will provide the free turkey.

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful and spread joy to those in the community. While maintaining COVID measures, Infinity Wake County continues to demonstrate the ability to change the lives of those in the local community. To learn more about how Infinity Wake County influences students in the local community head over to https://www.facebook.com/AMIkidsNCInfinityWake/.