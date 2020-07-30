What You Should Know Before Choosing A Retirement Community

Few decisions in life are more daunting than deciding when and where to move into a retirement community or assist a parent in making that next step. Whether it’s for your parents, or you are beginning to plan for your own retirement, it’s important that you narrow down the key factors to focus on when beginning your search.

Finding the perfect retirement community can be a challenge. You may be overwhelmed by a multitude of factors including cost, environment, amenities, and available care. You understand that this could be one of the more important decisions of your, and your parent or loved one’s, life. This is why Cambridge Village prioritizes making your search as stress-free as possible.

The staff at Cambridge Village knows the transition from living on your own to a retirement community isn’t an easy one; this is is why they’re redefining the term “Optimal Living®.” Cambridge Village owner, Kendall Oliver, promises to surpass typical retirement community standards by emphasizing physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Oliver views retirement as the new prime of life, where we have more time to try exciting hobbies, learn new skills, and spend time with family and friends – all while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

When considering senior living, many seniors view the transition as a potential loss of freedom. At Cambridge Village of Apex, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The dedicated staff offers varying levels of care plans to ensure none of its residents feel too coddled or neglected. In addition to the care plans, the campus boasts several unique floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities including:

Fitness Center with qualified exercise professionals

Café and Bar

Private Dining Area

Indoor pool, whirlpool spa & sauna

Movie theatre

Private pond with fountain & walking/sitting bridge

Library, media, and game rooms

Community garden

Cambridge Village has also partnered with NeighborHealth, a community health center that was formed to address the growing number of people in Wake County without access to health care. This partnership allows CV to provide a full spectrum of care through an on-site physician. Services provided include X-rays, EKGs, IVs, in addition to therapy services and wellness plans.

Cambridge Village Marketing Director, Victoria Sosa, says the Optimal Living® philosophy is always adapting and changes are constantly being made to ensure residents’ needs are being met.

“As we continue to grow, we want the outside community to grow with us and always value input on how we can continue our Optimal Living® philosophy through innovating health programs and technology,” says Sosa. “We continue to welcome outside partners to enhance our program and our residents’ and families’ lives.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Cambridge Village, request a brochure, schedule a virtual tour, or reach out to a staff member.

Contact Us

Phone: (919) 363-2080

Email: MarketingApex@cvsliving.com

Location: 10000 Cambridge Village Loop Apex, NC 27502