Capital Financial Advisory Group

Capital Financial USA

Coach Pete D’Arruda

Headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, Capital Financial was founded by Peter J. D’Arruda, popularly known as Coach Pete.

Peter J. D’Arruda, MRFC®, RICP®, is a Registered Financial Consultant and Investment Advisor Representative. Popular public speaker, nationally syndicated radio show host, and accomplished author, Coach Pete, has appeared on numerous national television programs and has been featured in major national publications to discuss his personal philosophy on wealth management and applying various financial solutions.

A fiduciary with over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry, he is former 2-time President of the IARFC (International Association of Registered Financial Consultants).

Known as “Coach Pete” to most of his clients and radio show listeners, his lifetime goal is to assist his clients in achieving the levels of success they desire. He founded Capital Financial to help his clients “cross the street of life.“ He and his team strive to help their clients take the worry out of living in retirement by taking a systematic approach to lifetime income planning.

Coach Pete’s radio show, “Financial Safari” can be heard weekly on more than 50 stations nationwide. He has been a guest on CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, and CBS Radio. He has been interviewed for advice on columns in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Smart Money, TheStreet.com, as well as others.

He has just been named to the prestigious Forbes Leadership Council and will be submitting at least six articles a year to Forbes for their readers’ print and web enjoyment.

Coach Pete has written or co-written eight books to date, and two of his books have reached the bestseller’s list on Amazon.

Pete is a graduate of The University of North Carolina and proud father of a daughter, Caroline, with his wife, Kim.

If you have questions about your retirement, you can contact Coach Pete and his team by calling 888-919-9001, visiting their website capitalfinancialusa.com, or text CBS17 to 21000.