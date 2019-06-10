CBS 17 news and weather apps

Download today for free!

Download the application from the iTunes App Store or Android Market.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, traffic, entertainment and things to do in more than 20 communities across the Triangle including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Fayetteville, North Carolina. It's all free with our mobile news app, which also includes options for push-alerts and watching live video.

Features

Up-to-the-minute local news coverage

Weather forecasts, warnings and alerts

Traffic maps and reports

Sports, politics and crime stories

Submit your own story, photo or video

Share via email, text, Facebook and Twitter

The CBS 17 Storm Team weather app is a full featured weather app for the iPhone and iPod Touch and Android platforms. Download from either the Apple app store or Android app store — both are FREE!

The CBS 17 Storm Team weather app is a full featured weather app for the iPhone and iPod Touch and Android platforms.