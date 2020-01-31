CBS 17 News Political Pledge

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Doctor’s lawyer: Murder case simple, about end-of-life care
Cary group needs help finding missing retired racing Greyhound from Ireland
Michigan couple sues airline after getting kicked off flight
Snowflakes spotted in North Carolina Friday
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
January 31: Rain Moves In Today
Top Stories
2,000 years of Earth’s climate in one simple chart – and the copycat that isn’t what it seems
January 30: Rain Returns Tomorrow
PETA is calling on Punxsutawney Phil to retire and be replaced with robot
January 29: Sprinkles Tonight, Tracking Friday’s Rain
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Snowflakes spotted in North Carolina Friday
Top Stories
Survey reveals how far fans will go for free Super Bowl tickets
Top Stories
Delta, American Airlines suspend US flights to and from China
Tyson Foods donates nearly 350,000 meals to U.S. Army families at Fort Bragg
Mom says son with special needs received cigarette burns at school
Mural of Kobe, Gigi Bryant restored after ‘rapist’ painted next to Kobe’s face
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Judge allows AP to be heard in dispute over Saints emails
Top Stories
Climate change poses threat to future Super Bowls in Miami
49ers’ flexibility will prove vital in Super Bowl vs. Chiefs
Survey reveals how far fans will go for free Super Bowl tickets
Why do Chiefs believe they will win Super Bowl? Easy: fate
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
CBS 17 News Political Pledge