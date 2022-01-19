Children’s programming schedule

Saturday, January 22, 2022
10:00AM – Lucky Dog
10:30AM – The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
11:00AM – Mission Unstoppable
11:30AM – Hope in the Wild
12:00PM – Pet Vet Dream Team
Sunday, January 23, 2022
12:00PM – All In
Saturday, January 29, 2022
10:00AM – Lucky Dog
10:30AM – The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
11:00AM – Mission Unstoppable
11:30AM – Hope in the Wild
Sunday, January 30, 2022
6:00AM – Pet Vet Dream Team
6:30AM – All In
Saturday, February 5, 2022
10:00AM – Lucky Dog
10:30AM – The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
11:00AM – Mission Unstoppable
11:30AM – Hope in the Wild
Sunday, February 6, 2022
6:00AM – Pet Vet Dream Team
6:30AM – All In
Saturday, February 12, 2022
10:00AM – Lucky Dog
10:30AM – The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
11:00AM – Mission Unstoppable
11:30AM – Hope in the Wild
Sunday, February 13, 2022
6:00AM – Pet Vet Dream Team
6:30AM – All In