Children’s Programming
WNCN-TV schedules children’s educational and informational programming on a regular basis. Descriptions of qualifying programming are maintained at the WNCN-TV offices at 1205 Front Street, Raleigh, North Carolina.
All children’s programming reports are filed on the 10th day following the end of each quarter in the station’s file.
Comments in regards to children’s programming may be sent to:
Lindsey Bridgers
1205 Front Street
Raleigh, NC 27609
Lbridgers@wncn.com
Copies of the reports and additional information are available online from the FCC by Clicking This Link.