Children’s Programming

WNCN-TV schedules children’s educational and informational programming on a regular basis. Descriptions of qualifying programming are maintained at the WNCN-TV offices at 1205 Front Street, Raleigh, North Carolina.

All children’s programming reports are filed on the 10th day following the end of each quarter in the station’s file.

Comments in regards to children’s programming may be sent to:

Lindsey Bridgers

1205 Front Street

Raleigh, NC 27609

Lbridgers@wncn.com

Copies of the reports and additional information are available online from the FCC by Clicking This Link.