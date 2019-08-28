Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
NC State Fair announces lineup for 2019 concerts
Top Stories
Trump administration to divert FEMA funds for migrant detention and border enforcement
Nevada woman wrongly imprisoned 35 years for murder gets $3M
The Latest: Teen climate activist overwhelmed by NY welcome
After daring escape, murder suspects may be in Arizona
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Suspended Browns RB Hunt won’t be with team during ban
Top Stories
Carli Lloyd reportedly gets offer from NFL team after nailing 55-yard field goal
Top Stories
Nishikori loses focus but not match to advance at US Open
Family of minor league baseball pitcher slain in Virginia
Lakers, NBA investigating threat claim against Cousins
AP Top 25 Podcast: How to win a Heisman, then and now
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Closet Factory: Choose Your Favorite
/**/
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps