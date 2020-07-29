For the Room of Your Dreams

Closet Factory, the Triangle’s premier custom organization solution, is your one-stop shop for custom closets, pantries, home office, garage, and entertainment centers. We offer something for virtually every homeowner and budget range.

Closet Factory of Raleigh has been serving the local community since 2006. Owners Sue and Mike Pail have seen just about every organizational challenge possible, and they would love to put their experience to work for your family.

When we go to work on your project, we will use our time-tested formula for success:

Purchase only top-quality materials for LOCAL suppliers and custom build your project in our Raleigh-based factory.

Use only water-based finishing products to eliminate unnecessary odors.

Offer the industry’s best transferable lifetime guarantee against workmanship or material defects.

Closet Factory is located in Apex at 2031 Productive Drive, Apex, NC, 27539. Closet Factory is open from Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 2:00pm. Don’t wait to create the room of your dreams. Closet Factory’s designers are ready to help and execute all your wishes.