CMA Awards about celebrating ‘with country music family’ for some artists

Bebe Rexha arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Before the 52nd annual CMA Awards competition heated up many of the artists and nominees made their way onto the red carpet.

Country artist Cole Swindell gushed about how great the talent around him was, “Anytime you’re on the carpet with you know this much talent and you’re not star struck, I don’t know man.”

Kacey Musgraves showed off her custom suit while shaking her tassels.

“Oh my gosh, Y’all this is custom, Versace. They made this suit for me and it’s really fun because its got a lot of western elements to it.”

We asked Scotty McCreery who was wearing a shiny silver suit jacket if he picked it out himself.

“Oh what do you think, you think I… I’m a t-shirt kind of guy, but my stylist Jen she gets me in different things I wouldn’t think I like, but I love this suit. It’s really sweet,” he smiled.

Country great Garth Brooks joked about looking into the eyes of someone other than his wife Trisha Yearwood while singing on stage.

“I’m going to find somebody not as good looking as her like Jason or somebody and stare at him the whole time I’m singing it,” Garth laughed.

Many of the artists told us the night is not about taking home an award, but it’s about celebrating with the country music family.