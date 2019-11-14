CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with the latest winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.
Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Garth Brooks
Single of the Year
WINNER: “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
Album of the Year
WINNER: GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
Female Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Kacey Musgraves
Male Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Luke Combs
Vocal Group of the Year
WINNER: Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
Musician of the Year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Ashley McBryde