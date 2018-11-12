Tennessee teen fiddler Carson Peters to perform at CMA Awards Wednesday night

When the 52nd annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday night, a Tri-Cities teen musician will be part of the show.

Carson Peters of Piney Flats, Tennessee, has been invited to perform, his family told News Channel 11.

While they couldn’t release specifics about the performance, Carson’s father Jamie said his son planned to leave for the performance on Tuesday.

Peters has wowed crowds with his fiddle playing and singing since he was a small child. According to his bio, Carson started playing the fiddle at the age of 3 and started performing and competing at the age of 4.

It won’t be his first time performing on the national stage. Carson performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey.” He made his Grand Ole Opry debut on March 2014.

The 52nd CMA Awards will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. Central on News 2. The show will originate from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.



Watch a digital live stream, Live on the Red Carpet – An Early Look beginning at 6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST, right here on our website.



Then catch our digital stream of the After Party beginning at 11:35 p.m EST/10:30 p.m. CST.