DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Directly in front of Phonte Coleman, as he spoke at a recent Durham City Council meeting, was the proclamation that honors the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“That was my first time ever being in city hall in all my years living here. It was amazing,” Coleman said as he smiled.

Coleman is one half of the rap duo, Little Brother. The group was formed at North Carolina Central University in the late 1990s.

Fast forward two decades after dropping their first album, Little Brother and radio personality Brian Dawson accepted the proclamation at the Durham City Council meeting this week.

“It doesn’t feel like it has been that long until we started doing shows and we would have our fans come but also have our fans coming with their kids,” Coleman stated.

“What does that do for kids to see that? When they come to shows and when they see that at the city council meeting,” CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant asked Coleman.

“What I hope it does for the younger generation that it shows that you can go as far as you want to go,” said Coleman.

Providing inspiration and opportunity is also the goal of the Raleigh collective, The Genius Party.

“We have a lot of great talent here that just doesn’t get heard a lot and that’s another reason why The Genius Party needed to be made. We just don’t want people sitting in their bedrooms holding on this stuff,” said Ampursand, DJ and hip-hop producer.

Ampursand is also a part of the group. He said while The Genius Party throws events to help people network, they also provide classes.

“We just did the STEM crawl for the kids. We host beat making classes. We have other platforms for other producers to come in,” Ampursand explained.

“I’m so excited. I want to see another 50 years (of hip-hop),” he mentioned.

They hope to plant the seeds for maybe the next Phonte Coleman.

“If you got talent and you got Wi-Fi, you can make it from anywhere,” said Coleman.

Little Brother has events planned later this year to continue to celebrate 20 years as a group.

As for The Genius Party, they will host an event Sunday evening at Little City Brewing and Provisions in Raleigh to celebrate its one-year anniversary.