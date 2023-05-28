RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Repticon, an animal expo for lovers of exotic and scaly wildlife, is here in Raleigh for Memorial Day weekend.

This family-oriented, fun-filled event gives guests the opportunity to learn about animals not typically seen in pet stores, and breed-vendors are enthusiastic to teach about all things amphibians.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, arachnids, and other small exotic animals. Repticon Raleigh is also the perfect place for guests to shop for merchandise, cages, and get expert advice on caring for their new pet.

Repticon Raleigh will be held at the NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center at 4285 Trinity Road.

You can get your tickets and other information about shows at the con here.