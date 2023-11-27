APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – If you take a drive down Holt Road in Apex, there’s a certain kind of magic feeling that families are buzzing about.

“It’s a joy seeing family and her face is just like, ‘Wow!’” said Tia Owens, who pointed to her young daughter.

Owens and her family joined a line of cars waiting to see the light display that has illuminated the 24-acre site for more than a decade.

Owens, who chuckled as her daughter squealed with excitement, said, “We were out here last year, so when we said we were coming back, that same response came!”

Other visitors including Lily Williams from Garner said there’s a reason the lights have attracted so many people—even from other countries. She said, “It’s just beautiful, it’s really breathtaking. It’s one of the prettiest sights around.”

Williams said the lights are an opportunity for families to come together and cherish the moment during the holiday season.

The owners of the property, Miguel (MG) and Dawnna Guerra, first started the display of lights in Apex in 2010. The couple said it became a game changer when they bought the home next door in 2015 to expand the display.

MG said the lights have attracted more than 3,000 visitors each night—last year more than 50,000 cars passed through the gate at the property. He said the real magic is the amount of support and donations that have come from families over the years that have allowed them to support several charities, including Saving Grace NC.

The family created the non-profit called MG Global Support Foundation, which has helped them reach beyond the lights and the Apex community. MG said that support, including donated frequent flier miles, helped them get more than 2,000 Ukrainians to safety since the start of the war in Ukraine last year.

MG said he chooses to put up the lights every year because he never had the opportunity to celebrate Christmas when he was younger. The war refugee from El Salvador said it’s become even more special to share the holiday cheer with other families.

The real magic goes beyond the lights—MG said it’s really about the support that comes together to provide families a light in their darkest moments.

Throughout the month, off-duty officers will help monitor traffic while the gates are open 6-9 p.m. The family is also requiring visitors to have tickets to set a maximum capacity of visitors each night.

The lights will not be open to the public on particular dates because of private events. Those dates include Nov. 28, 29, and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12 and 14. Hours to visit will also expand on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to 5:30-10:30 p.m.