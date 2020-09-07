Durham golfer completing 24 hour marathon for Folds of Honor

At the top of the hour, Karl Kimball teed off his 11th, and probably final time, for his 24 hour Folds of Honor Marathon at the Hillandale Golf Course in Durham. He raises money each and every year for the Folds of Honor charity that helps the children of fallen soldiers be able to obtain a college education at a free or reduced cost. Behind me on the 18th fairway are the names of 206 fallen men and women from North Carolina that have given the ultimate sacrifice, and for Kimball, he says every time he walks past the 18th fairway on his way to the 18th green, it energizes and motivates him to continue during his marathon.



“I’ve never served in the military, and since about 1% of our nation does, that leaves about 99% of us that don’t, so this is something that we can all get our arms around. There is such a loud noise going on in our nation today, this is something really good that we can, just for a weekend, get all of our arms wrapped around, and take care of the children of our fallen. It’s patriotism in my feeling; it’s just patriotism at a very high level,” explained Karl Kimball, the golfer who will be completing the marathon.

Kimball said his goal is to make it through 450 holes of golf during this 24 hour marathon. Last year, he did just under 430 holes, and again, it is all for a good cause, to raise money for children of fallen service-members. For more information on how you can get involved or donate, click here.