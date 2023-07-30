DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nike, Jordan, Adidas – name the brand, Sherard Johnson probably has it in stock.

“Here’s a pair of Vans that we got that are pretty cool,” he mentioned.

No, he doesn’t run a sneaker store, but he’s an educator working to address a need.

CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant: “I remember going to school and remember it was always the shoes. What is it about the shoes and families that help them as far as confidence?”

Johnson: “The same way that you think is the same way a kid thinks. When you walk into a school or when you walk into a job, and you know you got some fly kicks on you got that burst of confidence man. That’s one of the reasons why I started Project 300. I wanted every kid to have confidence to go back to school and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to knock this school year out of the park.’”

Based in Durham, RNS Sports is the organization behind Project 300. Johnson is the founder of RNS Sports.

He started Project 300 several years ago when he was teaching. He noticed there were a lot of kids who didn’t have proper shoes.

So, he collects hundreds of new shoes.

“Each year, right after I finish the project, I’m starting it again. I’m contacting different businesses, trying to force different partnerships to make sure that for the following year, I can get as many, many shoes as possible,” Johnson explained. “So, this year we’ve had a lot of major partners in Durham and things like that.”

After he finishes collecting, RNS holds its the annual distribution event.

CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant: “What is that feeling like for you?”

“Being at the event, honestly, it will take you on an emotional rollercoaster. Because kids literally show up barefoot, don’t even have any shoes. I tell everybody this. You would not understand the need unless you came to Project 300,” stated Johnson.

People still have time to donate. Johnson said they will continue to collect shoes through Aug. 15 and plans to release details on the shoe distribution event soon.

For those interested in donating, reach out to Johnson at sherardjohnson@gmail.com or visit the RNS Sports website.