CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven food trucks, a beer garden, a petting zoo and a pie eating contest.

Those are just a few of the many things that will be available to the public this weekend at a Cary event called Fest in the West.

Free to attend and to park at, the event is being held Saturday at Thomas Brooks Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m with live entertainment to enjoy on two stages throughout the day.

On the entertainment line up for Fest in the West 2023 are the Ashley La Rue Band and The Phoebes Band on the main stage. On a second stage there will be a rotation of local dance groups, student musicians and martial artists.

As for the food, there’s something for everyone from southern favorites like barbecue to empanadas and Greek fare. The full list of food vendors are: Andia’s Ice Cream, Kono Pizza Raleigh, Lobster Dogs Food Truck, Mama Voula’s Greek Food Truck, The Naked Empanada, MunchiLove, Off The Hog, Jones Lemonade Slushy and Peddle to the Kettle.

To wash it down, Cary breweries Fortnight Brewing Company and Bond Brothers will be serving up beer as will Bombshell Beer Company of Holly Springs. Red, White, Bubbly & Brew, a mobile bar service, will also be there.

Rounding out the fun will be a few dozen local arts and crafts makers with handmade creations for sale. For more information on the event, where to park and what contests you can sign up for in advance, visit the festival’s website.