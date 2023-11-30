FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Liberty held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday evening.

Dozens of families from across the community came out for the event on the Main Post Parade Field.

This is the first time for the tree lighting tradition under the installation’s new name.

The Fort Liberty Family of the Year flipped the switch to light up the tree. The ceremony ended with Santa arriving on a fire truck. The 82nd Airborne Division Chorus provided live entertainment.

Army commanders said the event is a chance for some troops and their families to just take a second and enjoy life and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Before the tree lighting ceremony, the Army’s Golden Knights lit up the night sky with sparks as they parachuted down to the ground.

“This holiday season offers an opportunity to gather in the spirit of gratitude, appreciation and pride as we come together with our service members, our civilians, their families and our community partners,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Liberty Garrison Commander.