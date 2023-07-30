RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local organization is stepping in to provide some much-needed help during the hot summer months.

On Saturday, the Raleigh chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity donated 120 box fans to Wake County Health and Human Services.

Those fans will be distributed through the Cool for Wake program.

The fans will be handed out for free to vulnerable residents affected by the summer heat. Eligible households include homes where a child, senior or disabled person living without air conditioning.

CBS 17’s Rod Carter, who’s a member of Phi Beta Sigma, also helped with the donations.

The fraternity has held the fan drive for many years and has donated hundreds of fans to Wake County Health and Human Services.