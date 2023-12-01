GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Holiday parades are planned for many communities across central North Carolina this weekend. In Garner, parade organizers implemented additional safety measures to ensure a safe event for everyone.

Volunteers from the committee, and event partner Garner Optimist Club, said they’re happy to organize the parade for the community. Floats and marching bands will walk down Main Street at 4:30 p.m. While Santa Claus is the honored guest for the day, organizers also said the Garner Grinch will make a special appearance.

“During the parade, he’s known for his shenanigans. He’ll get in the middle of the marching bands. We have three this year. They know to kind of expect him to be causing trouble throughout the parade,” said Rachel Tourdote, the Christmas parade committee co-chair.

The current rain forecast for Saturday worries event organizers, but say they are hopeful the event will go on as planned. However, a drizzle will not dampen Saturday’s festivities.

“If it’s a little drizzle, we’ll go on with the parade. If it ends up being torrential with rain and wind, we may have to look at canceling. But, for now, we’re good to go,” said Demien Dellinger, co-chair of the town’s Christmas parade planning committee.

The town’s also implemented additional safety measures for motor vehicles.

“We do driver checks the day of, we do vehicle checks the day of. We walk through a bunch of safety procedures with every driver, making sure they maintain safe distances. We verify all that once. Then we verify it again before they get onto the parade route,” said Dellinger.

There will be a holiday block party ahead of the parade from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., then a Christmas tree lighting following the parade.