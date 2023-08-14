RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Grammy award-winning band, the Steep Canyon Rangers, will be at the NC Museum of Art in the Triangle this upcoming Friday, amid anticipation of their forthcoming album “Morning Shift”.

The performance will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. with alternative rock artist Amythyst Kiah opening for the band.

The Steep Canyon Rangers’ upcoming album “Morning Shift” comes out September 8. It’s an album filled with eloquent storytelling that both honors the band’s roots and also introduces Aaron Burdett to the team on guitar and vocals.

Fans attending the show can pick up copies of the record before its official release in September.

Hailing from the Appalachian and Piedmont areas of North Carolina, the Rangers have had a long history of the bluegrass and Carolina influence in their music. Throughout their career, they have stuck with that traditional sound and influential songwriting.

Throughout their career, the band has released 14 studio albums, been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013, among other accomplishments.

Tickets are currently on sale. For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, click here.