RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The persistent staffing shortages at North Carolina’s nursing homes may have hit rock bottom.

Nearly 40 percent of the state’s nursing homes responding to a government survey indicated they are facing some kind of staffing shortage — according to a CBS17.com analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

That rate is exactly the same as it was in December 2021. It was just 28 percent in October 2020, during the first year of a pandemic that made the shortages that existed for years that much worse.

“The best way to say this would be, our providers in North Carolina are holding the line on staffing,” said Adam Sholar, the president and CEO of the North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association — the trade group that represents the state’s 425 nursing homes.

“It’s not getting worse, but it really hasn’t gotten better,” Sholar added.

The state’s nursing homes are down by a total of between 7,000 and 8,000 employees, Sholar said.

A total of 384 of those nursing homes responded to a question on the CMS survey about staffing shortages — with 147 of them saying they have one.

Of those, 139 said they were short nurses and even more — 142 — reported being short aides.

“The good news is, those numbers do seem to have hit a bottom and they’re starting to come back up,” Sholar said. “But it’s very little, and much too slow.”

Sholar has said those shortages have not affected patient care. But he says some homes have had to fill those gaps with temporary employees who aren’t as familiar with those individual homes.

“Our goal over the long term is to return to the days, pre-COVID, where temporary staffing agencies really helped in a pinch but certainly were not there in the facilities every day, because our work force has gotten smaller,” he said.

It’s not a new problem, with experts saying it dates to at least the 1980s. Dr. Philip Sloane, a professor of family medicine and geriatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, says those shortages have created debilitating cycles because “the shortages compound the difficulty in doing the job.”

“It’s a hard job,” he said. “And it’s gotten harder.”

He points to root causes that include a lack of appreciation for those workers — and the lack of pay that accompanies it — and a need for more support from the people who manage those facilities.

“If somebody can work at McDonald’s or at Cook-Out and make as much or more than they do working in a nursing home or assisted living setting,” he said, “well, they might just want to opt for that.”

In discussing it a year ago, Sholar said the state needed “meaningful change” to prevent those conditions from continuing to worsen.

With those shortages appearing to level off — at least for the time being — is raises a question: Did we come any closer to meaningful change during the past 12 months?

“I think we’ve we’ve made some progress,” Sholar said, adding that the state has provided some meaningful help in recent months.

“I think it’ ll take time to see the impact of that,” he added. “We’re still not where we need to be, and I think all parties involved are aware of that. So we still have more, more to do. But I think we are making progress.”