4 NC State students sickened with flu in first week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State says four of their students have already caught the flu in the first week of classes.
The university put in a Facebook post that it is unusual to see this many cases of influenza as they’ve seen, but it is not unheard of.
Students are advised to wash their hands frequently, and get vaccinated, among three major ways to control the spread of the flu.
The post also offered tips for taking care of yourself, which include taking plenty of fluids and recommending over-the-counter decongestants, to name a couple.
