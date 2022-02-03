1 in 14 fully vaccinated people in NC have now reported a breakthrough COVID case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roughly 1 in 14 fully vaccinated people in North Carolina have reported a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Another 65,000 breakthrough cases showed up Thursday on a weekly report released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

The running total surpassed 400,000 during the week that ended Jan. 22 — near the peak of the surge driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

With 5.9 million fully vaccinated people in the state, it works out to nearly 7 percent of them having reported a post-vaccination case.

That rate has steadily increased during the omicron surge. That variant made up 96 percent of the statewide samples sequenced that week by NCDHHS.

The breakthrough case rate was at nearly 6 percent during the week that ended Jan. 15, after it was below 5 percent during the previous week and 3.1 percent the week before that.

A total of 415,992 breakthrough cases have come in — an increase of 65,750 from the running count last week.

The share of emergency-room visits for COVID-like symptoms — one of the earliest indicators of a surge — fell for the third straight week, to 16 percent for the week ending Jan. 29.

Unvaccinated people still make up the vast majority of patients both in general hospital wards and in intensive care units, but those shares continued to shrink.

The unvaccinated accounted for 67 percent of overall hospitalizations and 77 percent of those in ICUs. Those rates were 68 percent and 79 percent, respectively.

NCDHHS says 6 percent of people hospitalized that week, and 4.4 percent of those in intensive care, had gotten their booster.