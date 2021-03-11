1 year later, Duke experts say very little known about origins of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are still trying to pinpoint the origins of the virus. Dr. Linfa Wang, professor of emerging infectious diseases at Duke, said what we know right now is the virus that causes COVID-19 evolved from a virus found in bats.

What they’re trying to answer is where and when did this virus decide humans would be a better host.

Wang was part of a team that investigated CoV1 in China 17 years ago. He’s now trying to find the origins of CoV2 – the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Three possibilities: the virus was brought to Wuhan by a human, by animal, or by frozen food. And I would rank the frozen food as number three,” Wang said.

Chinese officials have tried to imply the virus entered the country through frozen imported meat. Not evidence has been found to substantiate that.

No conclusive answers came from an investigative team the World Health Organization sent to the country either.

“The ongoing pandemic and the political environment is not conducive to this kind of research but that’s only a minor part,” Wang said.

The biggest reason is that this kind of work is scientifically difficult.

“We are amazingly careless in moving species around the world. We have almost no screening when people transport species,” said Stuart Pimm, professor of conservation ecology at Duke.

Humans are transporting animals quicker than ever before, making it a challenge to retrace steps.

“If a person or an animal or a food product harbors a novel virus, that can be moved rather quickly halfway around the world and cause a threat to a different population,” said Dr. Gregory Gray, infectious disease specialist at Duke.

Pimm said we should consider limiting wildlife trade and the exotic animals we eat. He said often times disease passed to humans from animals is a result of humans imposing on environments we are not adapted to. He said it’s also a consequence of humans consuming animals not necessary for survival, in most cases.

It’s believed HIV jumped to people after humans started deforesting chimpanzee environments and harvesting their meat.

“We are paying a very heavy price for what is really a fringe activity. By in large, we are not getting these viruses from our crop fields,” Pimm said.

Pimm and Gray said countries need to be proactive in finding disease within animals before it’s too late.

“We got sort of what I consider to be a whack a mole policy right now,” Gray said.

Gray said tools like aerosol samplers and water samplers are tools that can help prevent future pandemics, but that requires cooperation from governments and the meat trade industry.

“We’ve attempted to predict, if you will, these viral threats, but we’ve missed the specific viruses both in 2009 and 2019, so we haven’t done so well. We’ve done much better in responding, but that’s not the greatest strategy, to wait until something is a problem,” Gray said.

Meanwhile, scientists say they expect another outbreak caused by animal-to-human spread in the future.

“That’s an awful, terrible, depressing thing to say but there is more where this came from,” Pimm said.

Scientists still can’t say how long it will take to pin down where this virus took root. It took two years to find the origins of SARS. Wang said, 50 years after Ebola emerged, experts still don’t know exactly where it started.