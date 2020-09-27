1,290 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday, percent positive at 5.1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 1,290 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, the fewest number of cases since Wednesday.

The percent positive rose slightly to 5.1 from 4.6 on Saturday, after revised numbers. Sunday makes 10 days in a row that the number was very close to five percent. The WHO reopening guidelines recommend a percent positive rate of 5 percent for 14 days straight.

The number of people currently hospitalized also increased slightly to 917, the most hospitalizations since September 15 and the second highest total of the past three weeks.

One death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,441.

