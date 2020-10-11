1,719 new COVID-19 cases in NC reported Sunday, hospitalizations remain over 1,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDHHS reported 1,719 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Sunday makes the fifth straight day with more than 1,700 new cases reported and the seventh straight day with at least 1,500 new cases.

There are currently 1,046 people hospitalized due to COVID across the state, making this the fifth straight day with at least 1,000. That extends the longest streak with 1,000+ hospitalizations since the 38-day streak over the summer.

Five more deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 3,770.