18-year-old from Winston-Salem is latest winner of NC’s $1M vaccine lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old woman from Winston-Salem is the state’s latest winner of its $1 million vaccine lottery.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Audrey Chavous’ name was randomly drawn from the list of those vaccinated.

“I have no words to describe how happy I am,” Chavous said of winning. “It’s indescribable, honestly.”

Gov. Cooper said Chavous is about to start her first year at Fayetteville State University.

“She also works two jobs, but I’m thinking this sweepstakes win might give her a little leeway on that if she wants it,” Gov. Cooper said.

Chavous said she will use the money to pay for school, but most of it will go to her savings.

Anyone age 18 or older who has received at least one dose of the vaccine is automatically entered to win. Individuals under 18 are entered to win $125,000 for post-secondary education.

The winners were chosen with a random number generator. A total of four winners will be picked to win the $1 million prize.

Gov. Cooper’s comments on Wednesday come as North Carolina reported 3,413 new cases of COVID-19 – the highest single-day total since Feb. 20, when there were 3,446.

It’s the eighth day in a row with more than 2,000 cases and the fourth time in that span North Carolina has topped 3,000.