2 babies are positive for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County, new data confirms

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Newly-released data confirms that two babies are among more than 900 coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.

Now 30 days into an emergency declaration, Mecklenburg County Public Health says 913 county residents are positive for COVID-19 and 12 have died.

New data about Mecklenburg County’s situation has been released.

Mecklenburg County Public Health says these results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.

As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in the community.

Highlights about the reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.

About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.

Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19.

More headlines from CBS17.com: