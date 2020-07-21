2 campers at Museum of Life test positive for COVID-19; camps canceled while staff is tested

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Summer camps at the Durham Museum of Life and Science are canceled after two campers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a museum spokesperson said.

The two who tested positive are siblings. There was only one other child at the camp with them, but the museum decided to cancel all camps “out of an abundance of caution,” spokesperson Matt Pusateri said.

That camp was one of six to take place on site at the museum last week.

Both campers were asymptomatic and no signs of illness were observed among other campers or staff, Pusateri said.

All staff members are being tested for COVID-19. The camps won’t reopen until the museum has received all test results, Pusateri said.

