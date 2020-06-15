2 more federal inmates at Butner die from COVID-19, officials say

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Sunday that two more inmates at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Butner Low in Butner have died from COVID-19.

John Marrone, 85, died Saturday – a few weeks after testing positive for the virus, officials said.

Mark Hebert, 61, died Friday – less than a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Both were serving time in the low-security facility, officials said.

So far, more than 20 inmates have died at Butner.