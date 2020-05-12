2 Raleigh teens making masks for COVID-19 say they’re on pace to sell tens of thousands in a month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With schools closed due to COVID-19, two Raleigh teens are using their time learning at home to also start their own company.

Brothers Connor and Dylan Clark launched “CopperSAFE” last month. They said business is already booming.

“We’re on pace to sell tens of thousands of masks within the first 30 days,” said 14-year-old Dylan Clark.

CEO Dylan Clark attends North Raleigh Christian Academy. Connor, a 16-year-old Cardinal Gibbons student, is the Chief Marketing Officer.

The brothers said they came up with CooperSAFE masks as an alternative to traditional surgical-style masks. They wanted to create something comfortable that people would want to wear in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Going out in the grocery store, people weren’t wearing their masks right or they weren’t wearing them at all because of how uncomfortable it was,” Clark said.

The masks are made from a copper-infused fabric, which the brothers said meets recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

Copper is a known anti-microbial.

“It has the capability to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” Clark said.

The brothers said their masks are lightweight, easy to pull on and off, machine washable, and come in youth sizes.

Currently, the brothers are working with manufacturing facilities in Asheville and Garner. With business ramping up, they are looking for a third.

They said they’ve been approached by large companies and universities for bulk orders with custom logos.

Despite the early success, the brothers said the best part is knowing the masks are making people feel safe.

“We got an email from one of our customers the other day. She’s a 70 -year-old grandma with a heart valve problem and she thanked us for keeping her protected,” Clark said.

A percentage CopperSAFE’s profits will go toward non-profit charities supporting front-line healthcare workers across the United States.

