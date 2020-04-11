2 workers at Dunn food distribution center test positive for coronavirus

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Two employees of a food distribution center in Dunn tested positive for coronavirus, a company spokesperson said Friday.

Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Food Lion, was notified on Wednesday that an employee received a positive test result. That employee last worked on March 28 and will not return until cleared by public health officials, company spokesperson Christy Phillips-Brown said.

She added that the employee indicated to the company that there was no close contact with any other employees.

The company learned of a second employee testing positive on Thursday. That employee doesn’t work in the warehouse and wouldn’t have been in the warehouse, Phillips-Brown said.

That employee last worked Sunday and also won’t return until health officials give the appropriate clearance.

“It’s important to note these two cases are unrelated and that we have ongoing, rigorous sanitary and deep cleaning practices every day, and these have been greatly expanded during COVID-19,” Phillips-Brown wrote in the release. “As always, we continue to encourage our associates to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to follow the recommendations from the CDC, including regular handwashing, following proper social distancing measures and staying home when sick.”

