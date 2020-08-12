DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An additional dozen cases of COVID-19 were identified after inmates at the Durham County Detention Center were tested following a smaller outbreak, a news release said Wednesday.
All inmates and staff were tested after recent testing yielded eight positives. The 12 new positives brought the total to 20 inmates confirmed to have COVID-19. All but one of the inmates who were positive for the virus were housed in a single area of the detention center, officials said.
One positive was discovered in a detainee who was in intake quarantine. It is not associated with any other cases, the release said.
Per protocol, the inmates are in isolation until they are cleared by medical staff.
“The facility is undergoing additional cleaning and we will continue to monitor all detainees,” said Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead. “While I am relieved the coronavirus has not spread throughout the entire facility, I want to emphasize one case is still too many. I am impressing upon staff that we must continue being vigilant in order to protect the health of inmates and themselves.”
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘I had no clue it would impact so many’: Teacher’s positive back-to-school post goes viral
- 20 positive for COVID-19 after all Durham County jail inmates tested
- ‘It needs to stop:’ Durham mayor says good policing, community cooperation are key to curbing violence
- Central NC police departments working to fill vacancies amid controversy, pandemic
- Child enrolled at day care in Fayetteville tests positive for COVID-19
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now