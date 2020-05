What is “211?”

According to the FCC, dialing 211 helps direct callers to services for, among others, the elderly, the disabled, those who do not speak English, those with a personal crisis, those with limited reading skills, and those who are new to their communities.

CBS 17’s Felicia Bolton is digging deeper into your 211 questions to help you navigate these unprecedented times.

