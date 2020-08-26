After fielding 100,000th call, NC 211 launches website to further aid residents during pandemic

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s 211 line has handled more than 100,000 calls since being activated on March 18 as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from the United Way said the 100,000th call came on Aug. 21 at 1:27 p.m. The caller shared a similar story as many other callers. They lost their job because of the virus and needed help paying overdue utility bills. The 211 call specialist was able to help the caller by referring them to two local agencies that help with emergency relief funds.

“We are so proud of the NC 211 team,” Heather Black, NC 211 State Director, said in the news release. “Not only have they worked tirelessly to handle more than 100,000 calls and emails, but they have done it all while working remotely. The individual who called Friday afternoon shared a story we are hearing from so many callers. Housing, utilities payments, and food assistance remain as the top needs of callers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 211 service launched a website to further help North Carolinians navigate the pandemic.

“The website is not only useful for individuals seeking support, but also for agencies who provide services,” said Black. “We encourage agencies to complete our online application to be included in the NC 211 database.”

