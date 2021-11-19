23% of NC COVID-19 cases in early November are ‘breakthrough’ cases, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, also known as “breakthrough” cases, made up 23 percent of all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina in the first week of November, according to the state health department.
Over the weekend, Katherine Collins noticed her typical seasonal allergies increase. But when it got worse, she took a COVID-19 test.
“Three hours later I got a callback, ‘you have COVID.’ And I’m like, I can’t believe it,” Collins said.
She was already fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in April.
When her symptoms got worse, she wasted no time and got a single monoclonal antibody treatment at an independent clinic.
“The next day I was so much better like, I haven’t had a fever in 48 hours,” Collins said.
A recent study released by the Mayo Clinic shows the use of monoclonal antibodies against breakthrough infections significantly reduced the number of hospitalizations among people with high-risk comorbidities.
UNC Health has treated around 11,500 at-risk COVID-19 patients — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — with monoclonal antibodies throughout the pandemic.
Demand for the treatment increased during the surge of the delta variant. UNC’s global health and infectious disease director Dr. Myron Cohen said he has seen firsthand how the treatment helps keep some patients out of the hospital.
“The country is coming around the idea that these drugs are really important in our efforts to deal with COVID,” Cohen said. “There’s no doubt that our number one tool are these vaccines and the more people that we have vaccinated, the better. But, for those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated, we need interventions as we have for all other diseases.”
Currently, there are three monoclonal antibody drugs approved in the United States for use after someone has tested positive for COVID-19 in the first few days of the disease.
Cohen said he’s optimistic that the treatments could be soon used as a preventative measure for at-risk people against COVID-19, in addition to vaccines.
“In the near future, I’m fairly confident that they will also be available for prevention, for people who cannot respond to a vaccine, or who haven’t responded to a vaccine,” Cohen said.
Find a list of monoclonal antibody treatment sites in North Carolina here.