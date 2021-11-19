23% of NC COVID-19 cases in early November are ‘breakthrough’ cases, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, also known as “breakthrough” cases, made up 23 percent of all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina in the first week of November, according to the state health department.

Over the weekend, Katherine Collins noticed her typical seasonal allergies increase. But when it got worse, she took a COVID-19 test.

“Three hours later I got a callback, ‘you have COVID.’ And I’m like, I can’t believe it,” Collins said.

She was already fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in April.

When her symptoms got worse, she wasted no time and got a single monoclonal antibody treatment at an independent clinic.

“The next day I was so much better like, I haven’t had a fever in 48 hours,” Collins said.

A recent study released by the Mayo Clinic shows the use of monoclonal antibodies against breakthrough infections significantly reduced the number of hospitalizations among people with high-risk comorbidities.