27-year-old inmate in Robeson County dies days after COVID-19 diagnosis

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old inmate in Robeson County died less than a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The inmate, who was not identified, died Wednesday. The person was taken to the hospital Saturday with a high fever and tested positive for COVID-19, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.
The inmate’s condition worsened and he died at SouthEastern Health in Lumberton. The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether or not the individual had any preexisting medical conditions.
“Sadly, even with the extraordinary steps we have taken to deter the entry and spread of COVID-19 within the detention center, we have been affected by this pandemic. We have taken even further steps to provide a safe environment for both the inmates and detention center staff,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release.
Ten other inmates at the Robeson County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, but the facility didn’t have any active cases as of Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said inmates will be tested this week.
Anyone who is arrested is quarantined for 14 days before being placed in the living area with other inmates at the detention center, the sheriff’s office said.
