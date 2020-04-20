3 additional deaths reported at Franklin County nursing home; total linked to facility increases to 11

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County health officials Monday evening reported three additional COVID-19 deaths at a nursing home in Louisburg.

The Louisburg Nursing Center, located on Smoke Tree Way, is the site of an outbreak of the disease. On Saturday, health officials reported two new deaths, bringing the facility’s total to eight.

The three new deaths announced Monday increase the death toll linked to the nursing home to 11.

Saturday, three residents were hospitalized. On Monday, Franklin County officials said six more had been hospitalized for a total of nine.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Franklin County health officials did not say how many residents or staff at the Louisburg Nursing Center were positive for COVID-19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Franklin County had 71 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as of 10:35 a.m. Monday.

Franklin County officials said they anticipate the three deaths announced Monday evening would be added to the state website totals on Tuesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: