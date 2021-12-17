3 omicron cases detected in Pitt County bringing NC’s total to 4, health officials say

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Three cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been identified in Pitt County, bringing North Carolina’s total to four. The other was detected last week in Mecklenburg County, health officials said.

In a press release from Pitt County government, health officials said the variant was detected by Vidant and the Brody School of Medicine’s COVID-19 Sequencing Laboratory.

Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County’s Health Director, then made the official announcement.

The person identified with the first case of omicron in Pitt County is a 30-year-old who tested positive for the virus in early December, health officials said in the release.

Officials also said the three cases do not appear to be related at this time.

This story will be updated.