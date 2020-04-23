3 WCPSS high schools exploring options after NC State cancels graduation ceremonies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three Wake County high schools that were scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies at North Carolina State University will no longer be able to do so because of the coronavirus outbreak, a school district spokesperson said Wednesday.

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School and Knightdale High School were set to host graduation at Reynolds Coliseum on May 20 and 21, respectively. Wake STEM Early College planned on having graduation at the Witherspoon Student Center on May 22.

“We are committed to recognizing our graduating seniors for their accomplishments and marking this important milestone together,” spokesperson Lisa Luten wrote in an email. “At this time, graduation has not been canceled. We anticipate that aspects of graduation, including the location, date and format may change. We continue to explore options. When the stay-at-home order is lifted, we hope to be able to share more information.”

