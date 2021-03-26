35,000 at-home COVID-19 tests available in pilot program in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pilot program in North Carolina will allow those eligible to get a COVID-19 test shipped right to their door.

In a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Labcorp, the companies are piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home test collection kits to North Carolinians receiving food stamps and/or are disabled and unable to get to testing sites.

The program starts Friday.

North Carolinians can request a Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit to be shipped overnight directly to their homes.

The test kit has test supplies, such as a nasal swab, sample container, etc., instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials.

NCDHHS said results typically take 24 to 48 hours. The results will be posted on the Pixel by Lapcorp website.

NCDHHS said the initial pilot program is available to people with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed and to members of the following eligible groups:

Beneficiaries of North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (formerly called the Food Stamp Program), who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources

Persons with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health and other disabilities that impact their ability to access COVID-19 testing sites

“As a North Carolina-based company that is committed to quality healthcare for all, we are delighted to collaborate on this important initiative. We believe this program will help protect some of our most vulnerable citizens and promote health and safety in our communities,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics.

For more information about eligibility, click here.